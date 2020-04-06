Travel Ban Issued to Offenders

Latest Jamaica News: Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is now repeating warnings that those persons who continue to put the health of the entire nation at risk by not adhering to an order to contact the authorities and self-quarantine at home, will face prosecution.

Holness is speaking to the thousands of persons from some 7,000 individuals who arrived on the island between March 18 and 24 and are yet to report to the authorities as required by law.

Those persons are now been barred from leaving the country.

Instructions have been given to The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to enforce a ban on all those offenders.

They are facing a fine of up to $1 million and/or imprisonment, and may be forced into Government-run quarantine facilities when found. An active search is now under way for the persons. Additionally, their names are likely to be ultimately published in press.