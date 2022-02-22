“Trash” Slapped with Gun Charges in Hanover

The Hanover police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Jowaine Watson, otherwise called ‘Trash’ of Blair Castle, Dias in Hanover, in connection with several offences following an incident in his community, on Thursday, February 10.

Watson has been charged with Burglary, two counts of Shooting With Intent, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports are that about 1:00am, Watson and another man allegedly armed themselves with guns and went to a house occupied by two other men in the community.

Watson and his crony allegedly kicked off the door to the house, and fired several shots at the men who managed to escape unhurt.

The incident was reported to the police, and hours later Watson was apprehended at his home, and subsequently charges.