TRANSPORT MINISTER TAKES TO THE STREETS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

Bus and taxi operators were pleasantly surprised this morning when, Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon Robert Montague, along with the Transport Authority, took to the streets to issue hand sanitizers and brochures detailing measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the Corona virus (COVID-19) during their daily operations.

The Transport Minister visited various locations in Half-Way-Tree, Crossroads and Downtown Kingston.

The Minister used the time to engage several operators to see how they are affected by the developments surrounding the virus.

The Minister also stated that hand sanitizers, will also be distributed, from Transport Authority offices, in Mobay. Tower Isle, Mandeville, May Pen, Port Antonio and Sav La Mar .

Furthermore, the Minister announced, that a donation of bulk sanitizers, will be made to each of the 42 bus and taxi Associations, in the Island.

Minister Montague also urged operators to continue to practice safety measures to protect themselves and their passengers against COVID-19.

•Sanitize door handles and window controls after each trip;

•Frequently wash hands thoroughly with soap and water;

•Have a alcohol based hand sanitizer on hand at all times;

•Encourage passengers to cover nose and mouths when coughing and sneezing;

•Allow proper ventilation in vehicles;

•Limit physical contact with the public;

•Carry sanitizing sprays, disinfecting wipes, and other disinfectants within the vehicle;

•If they are sick, do not come out to work.

Operators, on their part, commended the Minister for this initiative, stating their appreciation for the gesture.

As the developments are further monitored, Minister Montague is appealing for calm among the public and to closely adhere to all advisories relating to prevention of the spread of the virus.