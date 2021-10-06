Transport Minister Lauds Initiative to Get More Transport Operators Vaccinated

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, has lauded Johnson’s Petroleum and United Company Limited for its Transport Operators COVID-19 Initiative, which was launched on October 5 at the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging more transport operators to get vaccinated by providing them with gas vouchers.

Speaking at the virtual event, Minister Montague said the initiative is important and will support the Government’s ongoing efforts as it partners with the private sector to encourage as many Jamaicans as possible to get vaccinated.

He described how Managing Director of Johnson’s Petroleum, Lynford Johnson, reached out to him, outlined his vision, then agreed to approach the execution in phases.

Mr. Montague said that the route taxi operators can go to any location of Johnson’s Petroleum and United Company Limited, which operates Johnson’s Petroluem UNIPET gas stations, and redeem their vouchers for gas.

He pointed out that Mr. Johnson wanted to ensure that it was an islandwide initiative and that persons across the country should be able to benefit.

“They (route taxi operators) will turn up at a Johnson’s Petroleum with their vaccination card and proper identification, which would be their road licence or badge, so that we know they are up to date, whether they get the first dose or the [single-dose] Johnson and Johnson,” he said.

Their name, taxpayer registration number (TRN), telephone number, road licence and badge number and the vaccination card number will be recorded.

The Minister further explained that this is important because “there is more to come in phase two, so we implore the operators to go out, get vaccinated and redeem the vouchers to get their $2,500 worth of gas”.

For his part, Managing Director of the Transport Authority, Willard Hylton, said that initiatives such as this represent hope that the sector needs.

“We have to find every opportunity to leverage these kinds of partnerships that will redound to the benefit of the sector, so when Johnson’s Petroleum approached us with this initiative, we were extremely happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Mr. Hylton pointed out that the initiative will encourage more of the persons operating in the transport sector to become vaccinated, adding that they provide an important national service by transporting many of the persons in the country who are not able to buy and operate their own motor vehicle.

He also commended Johnson’s Petroleum and UNIPET “for putting their best foot forward in supporting the sector”.

Business Development Manager for Johnson’s Petroleum and United Co. Ltd., Bridgette Wright, said that COVID-19 has presented many challenges for everyone, but her company believes that the country and the industry “can get back to life, so we stand here with great pride this morning to partner with the Transport Ministry to forge this noble initiative – get vaccinated and get back to life”.