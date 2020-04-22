Transport Minister Dismisses Rumours about JUTC

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company JUTC has not been sold and is not up for sale or any ownership change.

That’s according to Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague. Mr. Montague was speaking in Parliament Tuesday when he dismissed rumours that the Government owned-bus company (including MoBay Metro) is up for sale.

Last week rumours circulated on social media that the company had been sold to Chinese Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

I wish to clarify that the JUTC is not for sale, lease or any form of divestment. While Jamaica maintains a good relationship with China, no such deal has been brought before me and no such deal would be considered. The JUTC is a Jamaican company and I have every intention for it to remain that way,” Mr. Montague said.

He noted that no private-sector entity could undertake the critical role being played by the JUTC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I, therefore, urge the persons who are behind this malicious act to desist from spreading fake news and evoking panic in our people,” Mr. Montague said.

 

