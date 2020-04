Jamaica News: A directive from the Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has charged the Transport Authority with suspending late fees for renewal of public passenger vehicle (PPV) road licences and commercial carriers until April 14.

The detectives is in light of current health concerns surrounding the COVID -19 Virus.

All owners/operators of public passenger vehicle and commercial carriers will, therefore, be required to pay late fees of $10,000 for the renewal applications submitted on April 15 and beyond.

The Transport Authority is issuing a reminder that licensees may utilise its online application portal at www.ta.org.jm to submit their applications once they have an active email account and a credit or visa debit card for payment.