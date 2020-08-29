Transport Authority extends late fee amnesty

The Transport Authority has extended its amnesty for renewal of licences for

public passenger vehicles to September 30.

The reprieve from paying late fees was for the period July 2020 to the end of

August, but after repeated requests by operators. However, the Authority says it is

giving more time to lessen the plight of operators in the transport industry.

The amnesty means operators whose licences were not renewed by March

31 and who would be required to pay a late fee will now be exempt should they

make payment by September 30.