Transport Authority Extends Amnesty

Jamaica News: The Transport Authority has extended its amnesty for renewal of licences for public passenger vehicles to September 30, to ease the plight of persons who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customer Service Coordinator at the Authority, Charlene Hamilton, told JIS News that, initially, the reprieve from paying late fees was for the period July 2020 to the end of August, but after repeated requests by operators, the Authority is giving more time to lessen the plight in the transport industry.

“The Transport Authority thought it prudent to do an amnesty in response to these persons whose licences expired on March 31, 2019. They are able to renew, and there is a further incentive with this amnesty arrangement where there is a deferral of payments of late fees that would normally be charged for unrenewed licences beyond March 31,” she pointed out.

Miss Hamilton said owners of public passenger vehicles who fail to take up the amnesty by September will not be able to be on the road legally, and special arrangements are in place at the Authority to accommodate the operators, so that there can be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are encouraging them to take up the offering of the amnesty, because after the 30th of September, they will not be able to renew their licences,” she added.

For additional information persons can call (876) 618-0959.

Source: JIS News