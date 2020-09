The Transport Authority (TA) has closed one of its two Maxfield Avenue offices and will close the other on Friday.

The TA said three members of staff came into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Both offices, at 107 and 119 Maxfield Avenue, will resume full operation on Monday, September 7, 2020, the TA said.

The Transport Authority is also advising that customers may contact the Customer Care Centre at 876-618-0959 or send an email to [email protected]