TRANSFORMED RECRUITING PROCESSES IN THE JCF AMIDST COVID-19

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has altered its recruiting and training process as part of its overall strategic response to COVID-19.

At a Digital Press Conference on June 4, 2020, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting) for the Administrative arm of the JCF, Richard Stewart, revealed that there will be a blended approach to attracting, processing, and training new members. This will include utilizing E-learning platforms to deliver lessons to applicants, where practicable; and, where the need arises for face to face interactions or written examinations, provisions are being made to facilitate the same, in keeping with the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

DCP Stewart also outlined that there will now be a series of online interviews commencing June 2020, aimed at fortifying the Force’s presence and effectiveness island-wide. The Constabulary has been stretched since the outbreak of COVID-19 on the island, with members providing frontline support to the Ministry of Health and Wellness whilst performing regular policing duties.

“We want to reassure the public that we will do all we can to ensure that applicants are well trained and equipped to serve, protect and reassure the people in Jamaica,” stated DCP Stewart.

It was also disclosed that the training facility in Tranquility Bay, St. Elizabeth will be reopened to accommodate several batches of trainees to tackle its staffing deficiency. Over 1,500 applicants were expected to be added to the strength of the JCF over the 12-month period ending March 2021, however, this number has been reduced to 900 in light of the pandemic.

