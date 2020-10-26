There are reports that a Jamaica Railway Corporation train jumped rail in Clarendon this morning. The train is said to be carrying bauxite. However, the JRC offices could not be reached. Their numbers rang then went to menu with no answer at the seven alternatives they gave.
Train Wreck in Clarendon
