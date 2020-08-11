Traffic snarl ties up MoBay

Traffic snarl ties up MoBay
Alan Lewin – News Reporter: There was traffic misery in the western city Monday afternoon, August 10.

Long lines, diversions, and heated tempers were the order of the afternoon. It seemed to have been sparked by a bomb threat on the compound of the Rubis gas station located along Howard Cooke Boulevard, Montego Bay. The workers at the popular station had to make a speedy exit from the compound.

Some of the workers were later seen at the Courts furniture store complex on Barnett Street. The Bomb scare also caused businesses on some of the major roadways to close their doors and send home workers, as police and fire personnel cordoned off the area.

The streets in the town were jam-packed as motorists and pedestrians tried to get to their destinations.

