Traffic crush near PriceSmart

Jamaica News: The Police are advising the public that there are temporary traffic signs placed in the vicinity of PriceSmart on Red Hills Road, St. Andrew to alleviate the traffic congestion along that thoroughfare.

Residents of the area and motorists who use Red Hills Road have been saying that heavy traffic is on the roadway from early morning through evening, as people make their way to and from PriceSmart.

Police say motorists who are desirous of entering PriceSmart are being advised to turn left at Hill View Terrace, make the second right, then next right on to Valentine Drive and in to PriceSmart.

The Police will also be on location to monitor the flow of traffic in that area.