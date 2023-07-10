Traffic Cop Allegedly Commits Suicide in St James

A traffic cop who was stationed at the Traffic Office in Lucea, Hanover, allegedly took his own life by shooting himself at his home in Westgate Hills, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday morning, July 9.
The deceased has been identified as Constable Ernesto Tracy.
Reports from the police are that about 10:40am, a relative heard gunshots coming from the directions of Tracy’s room and went to investigate.
Tracy’s was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside a room, with a gunshot wound to his head.
A handgun believed to be his licensed firearm, was found lying beside him.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Tracy was transported to the hospital where he died about two hours later.