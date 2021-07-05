Tourists Unhurt after Robbery Attempt During Horseback Riding in St. Ann

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
The St Ann police are conducting an investigation to identify and apprehend two armed men, who attempted to rob two male American tourists while horseback riding in Mammee Bay, St Ann on Thursday, July 1.

The two Americans were on a horseback riding trip in the Laughing Waters area of Mammee Bay around 1:30 pm, when they were ambushed by masked men armed with firearms, according to sources.

While the intended robbers were attempting to take the visitors’ belongings, the Americans instead raised the alarm and fled the scene.

The robbers then fled on foot from the scene.

According to reports, the tourists, who were staying at a resort in Trelawny, were not injured as a result of the incident.

 

