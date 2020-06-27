Tourists stranded in Negril but still happy

Some tourists left stranded in Jamaica because they couldn’t get flights out after the borders were closed have no complaints and have been enjoying themselves here.

We ran into a few of them in Negril recently.

The ones we talk to are in Negril, a favorite haunt of those who love live music and the casual style. Of course, entertainment has dried up in Negril as for much of the rest of the island.

However, on Saturday, June 20 live music was at the Drifters Bar and Restaurants just for a few hours, as friends and family gathered for the repast for Amy Doreen Johnson, and Dolphin Morris more popular called Naggo Morris of the Heptones fame. Both were both popular Cabaret singers in the Negril area. On stage, several singers were just paying tributes to them in songs.

A few tourists who were stranded on the island due to the lack of flights from Jamaica took the time out to join the small gathering that was there.

Brenda Panda, a female tourist from the United States who has not been able to get back home said: “l like the beaches, the food, and the people, they make me happy and are very friendly, am here from last December, I did plan on leaving the 15th of May, but I just have to wait a while until things are back to normal. I really love Jamaica and I hope to come back as often as possible.”

Meital Tal Mor who is from Israel said “This is my first time here in Jamaica. I came through London route, and I am waiting until the flights are ready to go back to London, I have been going to Thailand [ I have been] seven times and decided I need a change, that’s why I came to Jamaica to enjoy myself.

Kari Paakkonen who is from Finland has been here for three months. A customer services rep, he says he has travelled all around the island.

“ I have travelled all around Jamaica, I have been to Kingston, Treasure Beach, Montego Bay , Portmore and also the Blue Mountain Peak. When it’s time for me to travel I will, but I am here making myself happy.”

Manager for the Drifters club in Negril Luddy Samms is relaxing at this time and hope to do some major refurbishing at the venue and plans for a possible reopening in November when or if the tourism season takes off.

Stranded: Three tourists who are stranded in Negril, (from left) Brenda Panda, Kari Paakkonen and Meital Tal Mor, are seen at the Drifters Bar and Restaurant.