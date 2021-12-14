Tourism Workers Urged To Take Charge Of Health

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging workers in the industry to take charge of their health and that of those around them.

He made the call in a video message at the Tourism Product Development Company’s (TPDCo) HIV Awareness Webinar, held recently.

The Minister noted that the webinar was held to increase awareness about HIV, AIDS, and other Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and empower workers to “make the right choices and most importantly, understand the impact on you and the tourism sector.”

“It is in fact our pledge to improve your wellbeing, and that includes arming you with the knowledge and resources that will help to protect you and your families. In this highly interactive industry, we understand connections are made, which is why the TPDCo opened this space to allow you to learn, rationalise and recognise the importance of responsible socialising,” he noted.

The webinar, held under the theme: ‘HIV and Tourism. How One Impacts the Other’, formed part of activities under TPDCo’s HIV Awareness Programme.

It featured presentations on HIV and Sexual Health by the Ministry of Health and Wellness; the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security; a case study of Sandals’ workplace policy; and a testimonial from someone living with HIV.

TPDCo HIV Programme Officer, Ricky Pascoe noted that the entity’s HIV awareness initiative started in 2002.

“At that time, we were mandated by the Ministry of Health to do HIV work within the tourism sector because in those years, it was discovered that HIV was an issue,” he noted.

Mr. Pascoe said that information related to HIV is infused in all TPDCo training programmes such as Team Jamaica, Tour Guide and Customer Service.

He said sensitisation sessions are also held at various properties and the agency facilitates HIV and syphilis testing for workers.

The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development, and enhancement of the tourism product.

WRITTEN BY: SHANNA K. SALMON

SOURCE: JIS news