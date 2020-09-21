Tourism Ministry to Develop Tourism Supplies Hub, says Bartlett

The Ministry of Tourism will be developing a Tourism Supplies Hub that will help to position Jamaica as the premier logistics centre in the region, according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

Bartlett said in a news release issued today, that the hub will focus on training and certification of tourism workers and on serving as suppliers for cruise and airlines, as well as resilience and technology support.

The Minister, who is also MP for St. James East Central, made the announcement recently during his address at the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association’s (JHTA) 59th annual general meeting (AGM), which was hosted online last Friday.

He said the hub would be “a critical response” to the cruise companies, which have indicated that they would like to secure not only supplies from Jamaica, but also additional workers.

The Ministry he said, has been proactive with its approach to the cruise industry, and has been meeting with stakeholders quite frequently, in order to get updates on how the industry will safely re-open.

Nevertheless, he said while the discussions have been lengthy, he is not able to say the exact date when cruise will resume in Jamaica, but that the Ministry has been very vigorous in terms of its efforts to redefine the relationships between itself and the cruise industry stakeholders.

“This is being done with the hope of ensuring that a greater level of not just resources will come to Jamaica but that Jamaica will benefit greater from the ability that the cruise lines have to generate more local involvement and more inclusiveness, in terms of the returns from the sector,” he added.

In addition, the Minister said his Ministry is planning to collaborate with its private sector partners, to launch a collaborative global marketing campaign so that tourism stakeholders and Government can “together to speak with one voice and market Jamaica as a COVID-19 resilient destination, based on the destination’s world-class protocols and innovative Resilient Corridors”.