Tour Operator Shot and Killed while Transporting Tourists in Negril

Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

A tour operator was shot dead by gunmen while transporting two tourists in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday, August 15.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Byron Grey of West End in Negril.

According to reports, at about 11:10 p.m.,  Grey was driving his Toyota Voxy bus along the main road in West End transporting two tourists, when two men on a motorcycle rode up alongside the vehicle.

The men then drew their handguns and opened fire on Grey, hitting him several times.

He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival,  Grey was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The visitors being transported by Grey were not injured during the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com