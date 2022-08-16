Tour Operator Shot and Killed while Transporting Tourists in Negril

A tour operator was shot dead by gunmen while transporting two tourists in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday, August 15.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Byron Grey of West End in Negril.

According to reports, at about 11:10 p.m., Grey was driving his Toyota Voxy bus along the main road in West End transporting two tourists, when two men on a motorcycle rode up alongside the vehicle.

The men then drew their handguns and opened fire on Grey, hitting him several times.

He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Grey was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The visitors being transported by Grey were not injured during the shooting.