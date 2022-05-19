Tour Bus Operator Killed in St James Crash

A tour bus operator died from injuries received, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident on Queen’s Drive in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, May 18.

Dead is 37-year-old Richardo Edwards, a tour bus operator, of a Flankers address in St James.

According to reports, Edwards was driving a Volkswagen Golf and had just exited the airport’s round-a-bout, heading towards Flankers, when he crashed into a flatbed trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stationary during the event.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was entrapped by the wreckage.

He was rescued by Ironshore Station firefighters, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

 

