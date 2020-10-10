Tory Lanez responds to being charged with assault in July shooting incident

Tory Lanez is maintaining his innocence in regard to the July shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Toronto singer was charged on Thursday (October 8) with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Lanez took to Twitter to respond to the charges on Friday (October 9), promising fans the truth would come to light and thanked them for their genuine support throughout this time.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, the District Attorney’s office alleges Lanez caused “great bodily harm.” If convicted on all charges, he will face a maximum of 22 years and eight months behind bars.