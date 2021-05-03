Tory Lanez remixes Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth’ hit

Tory Lanez has debuted his remix to Skillibeng’s hit single, Crocodile Teeth .

The Canadian artiste teased the single on social media, and fans heaped praises, demanding that he release the official track as well as a Dancehall Capsule he promised to release shortly.

Dancehall Heavyweights Sean Paul and Beenie Man also commented their support of the remix.

Skllibeng’s Crocodile Teeth which dropped in September 2020, has been a huge hit with the video being viewed over 18 million times.