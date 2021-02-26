Tory Lanez not allowed to speak publicly on his shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion

Megan The Stallion has reportedly scored a small victory in the Tory Lanez shooting case.

According to reports, a judge handed down a ruling at Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, rejecting a motion from Lanez’s legal team asking for permission to publicly speak on the case.

Lanez was arrested for felony gun possession in July 2020 following a night out with Megan, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and a few of their friends.

An argument allegedly erupted inside their chauffeur-driven vehicle and quickly got out of control. Megan was reportedly shot in both feet and taken to a local hospital while Lanez was taken to jail.

Megan was initially quiet about the identity of the alleged triggerman but ultimately pointed the finger at Lanez.

The Canadian rapper was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley argued the protective order barring him from talking was “unfair” since it doesn’t apply to Megan.

Megan has been vocal about the incident for months. Last month, she sounded off on Twitter after a false report claiming the charges against Lanez had been dropped went viral.

