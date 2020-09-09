Tory Lanez ‘apologized’ to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting

Hours after he allegedly shot at Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, hitting her in both feet, Rapper Tory Lanez reportedly texted her to blame it on the alcohol, according to multiple reports.

Reports say about 15 hours later on July 12, Lanez texted the then-hospitalized rapper asking for forgiveness.

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly did not respond to the text messages.

Lanez has been quiet ever since the incident early on July 12.

Megan and another friend had spent the day partying in the Hollywood Hills when police responding to reports of shots fired pulled them over. When they instructed them to exit, Megan Thee Stallion had injuries on her feet.

She would later reveal that she lied to the police about being shot to protect Lanez.

She was taken to the hospital and he was arrested for possession of a handgun reportedly found under his seat.

Megan didn’t call out Lanez on the incident until an emotional Instagram Live on August 19. He has not been arrested, but reports say the L.A. County District Attorney is considering felony assault with a firearm charge.