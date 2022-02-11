Top M Records looks to assist up-and-coming talent

Record label Top M Records has been in the entertainment space for the past 10 months and its principals are aiming for it to become a mainstay in the music industry.

Based in Montego Bay, the label currently has three talented artistes signed, namely Lyrically Badd, Rhemii Ice and Concrete Stain.

“The aim when we started was to create a label that showcases the young and up-and-coming artistes, as well as to focus on the development of their business craft and individual brands. We want to help artistes to get started, get them set up on social media, getting them registered,” label president Antonio McKoy stated. “Our goal ultimately is to go number one, as well as to win a Grammy so we’re working towards that now.”

With previous releases such as Treat Her Like A Queen by T Rizzy D Covenant featuring Troxie Q, and Energy by Minx, there are several new productions lined up for release. The roll-out of singles will start with We Up Now by Lyrically Badd, which is slated for a February 18 release.

“These new songs feature some great talents, with meaningful lyrics and strong messages of love and peace,” McKoy said.

Other songs in the pipeline are We’re The Change, Missing You Bad and Wings and Greatness, which will feature Chikie Grainz, Concrete Stain and T Rizzy D Covenant, respectively. Following these singles, the label is planning to work with several other young artistes to help them to grow their catalogues and develop their individual crafts.

“We want to make the world look up to western Jamaica as the music hub with great music production and artiste development. We want Top M Records to be recognised as a place that is here to improve young artistes’ careers,” McKoy said.

http://jamaica-star.com/article/entertainment/20220210/top-m-records-looks-assist-and-coming-talent