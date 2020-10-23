Top Dancehall Acts for One Love Together virtual concert

Entertainers Stephen Marley, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, J Boog, Pato Ranking and Patrice Roberts are headliners for One Love Together virtual concert slated for today and tomorrow at 7:00 pm.

The event, organised by digital operator Digicel, will be streamed live via D’Music.

The concert will also be shown on Facebook Watch and Digicel’s social media pages.

Viewers tuning in will be encouraged to make a small donation in lieu of a concert ticket.

These donations will go towards bridging the digital divide by providing children in need with tablets and internet access.

