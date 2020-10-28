Toots to be buried Nov. 8

On Sunday November 8, the body of Jamaican musician Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert will be buried at the National Heroes’ Park.

There will be viewings in Treadlight district in Clarendon as well as the National Arena in Kingston.

Hibbert had been slated to be interred at the Dovecot Memorial Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, after a thanksgiving service at the Perry’s Funeral Home in Spanish Town, on October 15.

However, the family members were not able to find the burial order and the body was returned to the funeral home.

It was later announced by Culture Minister Olivia Grange that the reggae Icon will be laid to rest at National Heroes Park, Kingston.