Toots to be buried Nov. 8

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

On Sunday November 8, the body of Jamaican musician Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert will be buried at the National Heroes’ Park.

There will be viewings in Treadlight district in Clarendon as well as the National Arena in Kingston.

Hibbert had been slated to be interred at the Dovecot Memorial Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, after a thanksgiving service at the Perry’s Funeral Home in Spanish Town, on October 15.

However, the family members were not able to find the burial order and the body was returned to the funeral home.

It was later announced by Culture Minister Olivia Grange that the reggae Icon will be laid to rest at National Heroes Park, Kingston.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....