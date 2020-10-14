Toots Hibbert to buried at Dovecot

The body of legendary reggae pioneer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert will be laid to rest Thursday (Oct.15).

His funeral service is set to take place at Perry’s Funeral Home in Spanish Town, St Catherine tomorrow at 11:00 am.

However, due to restrictions brought on COVID-19, only a few close family members will be in attendance.

Interment is slated to follow in the Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine.

77-year old Hibbert was frontman for veteran band Toots and the Maytals.

He died of respiratory complications brought on by COVID-19 at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Friday, September 11.