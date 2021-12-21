Toots Hibbert Foundation donates tablets to Students

The Toots Hibbert Foundation has donated tablets to students from three primary schools.

The donation is being facilitated through a contribution of $750,000  by the Toots Foundation to the non-profit organisation, Youth for Excellence, which has partnered with the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, to acquire the devices.

The Foundation was set up in memory of late reggae icon, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert.

Institutions to benefit from the support are Treadlight Primary School in Clarendon, which is the parish Mr. Hibbert was born; and the Trench Town and Windward Road primary schools in Kingston, which are situated in areas where the Hibbert family lived.

Mr. Hibbert’s daughter and Vice President of the Toots Foundation, Leba Hibbert, said the organisation is happy to support the work of Youth for Excellence.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com