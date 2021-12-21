Toots Hibbert Foundation donates tablets to Students

The Toots Hibbert Foundation has donated tablets to students from three primary schools.

The donation is being facilitated through a contribution of $750,000 by the Toots Foundation to the non-profit organisation, Youth for Excellence, which has partnered with the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, to acquire the devices.

The Foundation was set up in memory of late reggae icon, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert.

Institutions to benefit from the support are Treadlight Primary School in Clarendon, which is the parish Mr. Hibbert was born; and the Trench Town and Windward Road primary schools in Kingston, which are situated in areas where the Hibbert family lived.

Mr. Hibbert’s daughter and Vice President of the Toots Foundation, Leba Hibbert, said the organisation is happy to support the work of Youth for Excellence.