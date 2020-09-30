Toots and the Maytals and Ziggy Marley’s New “Three Little Birds” Video released

Just days before reggae legend Toots Hibbert died, Toots and the Maytals released their new album entitled Got to Be Tough.

The album features a cover of the Bob Marley classic “Three Little Birds,” and it featured a guest spot from Ziggy Marley, as well as percussion from Ringo Starr. Today, that cover received a new animated music video.

“Toots and I crossed paths many times throughout this journey from my childhood to my manhood and I was always humbled to be around his greatness, his soul, his life force,” Ziggy Marley wrote in tribute to Hibbert. “Today something is missing in this realm and I can feel it, a void in the connection and I know I’m not alone. For those who truly knew this man know he was more than man. We will always miss his presence here on earth.”