Tony Hart Hailed As MoBay Developer

Tributes have come in from Prime Minister Andrew Holness and former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson on the passing of Anthony ‘Tony’ Hart, well known businessman who has been hailed for his contribution to the development of Montego Bay.

Mr Hart died on Thursday morning at age 87.

Mr Holness in expressing sadness at the passing of Mr Hart described him as a Jamaican stalwart and legendary businessman. The Prime Minister said:

“Tony’s life exemplified service, having served in many sectors including politics. Tony ran as a candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party in 1972. His service to our nation spanned more than 60 years.

His work over the years led to the greater development of the city of Montego Bay in commerce and tourism.”

For his part, Mr Patterson said: “The constructive role of Tony Hart in the building of Montego Bay can hardly be exaggerated.

He was meaningfully involved in every aspect of the development of Freeport and its extended environs – conceptualizing, investing and doing.”

He gave outstanding public service and never failed to respond generously of his time, energy and resources wherever the demand was required.