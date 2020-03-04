Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Rumors That She Is A Lesbian

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dike, has shut down rumours that she might be a lesbian. One of her followers asked in her comment section if she is gay or straight. She responded,” Straight as a ruler”.

We used the word ‘Trending Nollywood Actress’ in the first paragraph because the mother of one made news rounds earlier today when she hinted that she walked out of her marriage after she woke up one day to discover her husband is Bisexual.

Although she conspicuously left out any name dropping, fans couldn’t help but guess whom she was referring to.