Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Rumors That She Is A Lesbian

Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Rumors That She Is A Lesbian
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dike, has shut down rumours that she might be a lesbian. One of her followers asked in her comment section if she is gay or straight. She responded,” Straight as a ruler”.

We used the word ‘Trending Nollywood Actress’ in the first paragraph because the mother of one made news rounds earlier today when she hinted that she walked out of her marriage after she woke up one day to discover her husband is Bisexual.

Although she conspicuously left out any name dropping, fans couldn’t help but guess whom she was referring to.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....