Toni Braxton always wears this perfume when performing

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities buy when they’re browsing their favorite boutique or shopping online late at night? Welcome to Six Picks, where we ask stars to spill their style and beauty must-haves — so you can shop like you’re famous, too.

When you’re a star, anything that helps you get into performance mode is of the utmost importance. For Toni Braxton, it’s scent.

The “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker’s secret weapon before she sings? Carolina Herrera’s “Good Girl,” which she refers to as her “stage fragrance.”

Braxton, who is the face of Uncle Bud’s, also relies heavily on the brand’s hemp products when she’s performing or working out, especially since she has lupus.

To combat fatigue in her joints as well as aches and pains, the star uses the company’s new maximum-strength line — and swears by its skincare as well.

See all of the “Braxton Family Values” star’s everyday picks for keeping her youthful glow below.