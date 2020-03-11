Toni Braxton always wears this perfume when performing

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities buy when they’re browsing their favorite boutique or shopping online late at night? Welcome to Six Picks, where we ask stars to spill their style and beauty must-haves — so you can shop like you’re famous, too.

When you’re a star, anything that helps you get into performance mode is of the utmost importance. For Toni Braxton, it’s scent.

The “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker’s secret weapon before she sings? Carolina Herrera’s “Good Girl,” which she refers to as her “stage fragrance.”

Braxton, who is the face of Uncle Bud’s, also relies heavily on the brand’s hemp products when she’s performing or working out, especially since she has lupus.

To combat fatigue in her joints as well as aches and pains, the star uses the company’s new maximum-strength line — and swears by its skincare as well.

See all of the “Braxton Family Values” star’s everyday picks for keeping her youthful glow below.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop

toni-braxton-six-picks-04

“I love a red lip; my favorite is NARS’ Don’t Stop. A good red lip can dress up any look.”

$26

BUY NOW

Uncle Bud’s Hemp Rose Gold Face Mask

toni-braxton-six-picks-03

“Uncle Bud’s has been a game changer for me after my lupus diagnosis. Their CBD pain relief products really do help me keep the side effects of lupus at bay, but I also love using their CBD and hemp skincare products. The Hemp Rose Gold Face Mask is my favorite!”

$3.99

BUY NOW

Tiffany & Co. Diamond Heart Pendant

toni-braxton-six-picks-05

“Every day I wear my Tiffany’s diamond heart necklace. It was a gift from my kids when they were born.”

$3,890

BUY NOW

Chanel XXL Flap Bag

toni-braxton-six-picks-06

“My Chanel bag is a must-have for every day. A Chanel bag can make any outfit look expensive. Even on days when I just want to wear sweatpants, I will throw on a heel (because I am so short) and a Chanel bag!”

$7,515

BUY NOW

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

toni-braxton-six-picks-02

“I have an everyday fragrance and a stage fragrance. My stage fragrance is Carolina Herrera Good Girl — I cannot do a performance without putting it on before I hit the stage.”

$69

BUY NOW

Aveda Brilliant Spray-On Shine

toni-braxton-six-picks-01

 

“This product works great for my short hair. It makes it shiny without weighing it down, which is important.”

$30

BUY NOW

Source: Page Six

