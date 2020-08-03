Toni-Ann Singh continues to prevail despite coronavirus interruptions

Bradshaw Singh, father of Miss World Toni-Ann Singh says although his daughter’s reign was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she continues to do well.

“Compared to the other contestants that were in the pageant, Toni-Ann didn’t have many things because she is from a country that lacks resources. I remember a week before the finals when I went to visit her, and when it was time to leave she didn’t want me to. So, I asked her if she thought she could win, and she said,’winning isn’t the problem. I just don’t know what I’m going to say to the world after I win’ and as we all saw, the words came. She continues to do well despite everything that is happening,” he told McKoy’s News.

In a release last week, Crown of Beauty — local franchise holders — indicated that Miss World CEO, Julia Morley, informed them of this year’s pageant cancellation. Toni-Ann will therefore reign for a second year.

Morley told her franchise holders that the next Miss World finals will be held in the latter part of 2021 and that the host country and venue will be confirmed very soon.

Toni-Ann became the fourth Jamaican to win the Miss World title when she was crowned in a glittering ceremony at the ExCeL Arena in London, on December 14 last year. She won from a field of 111 contestants at the 69th edition of the pageant. The representative from France placed second and Miss India was third.

She follows in the footsteps of three other country women who have won the title — Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

During her reign, the 23-year-old was expected to tour some 40 countries. Toni-Ann however managed to visit Nepal to support 2019 Beauty With a Purpose winner and 2018 Miss Nepal, Anushka Shrestham, with several projects. This included helping to set up health care centres for people from the Kailash Rural Municipality.