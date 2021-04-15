“Tongue” charged with murder in Hanover

Detectives attached to the Hanover Police Division arrested and charged 27-year-old Christopher Martin, otherwise called ‘Tongue’, of Bachelors Hall, Lucea, Hanover, with the offence of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting with intent, and Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following an incident which occurred in his community on Wednesday, March 31.

Martin has been charged with the murders of 53-year-old Neville Allen, of Shaw Drive, Lucea, and 18-year-old Aldeon Brackett, otherwise called ‘Tallman’, of Malcolm Heights, both in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 11:20 am, Brackett and Allen, along with another man were carrying out construction work at a premises in Bachelors Hall, when Martin allegedly approached them with a gun and opened fire.

Both Allen and Brackett, received gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where they were pounced dead. The third victim escaped unharmed.

The police launched an investigation into the shooting incident, which led to the accused being arrested, and subsequently charged on Tuesday, April 13.