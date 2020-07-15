Tommy Lee to be questioned by police again today

Police are to meet again this morning with Tommy Lee Sparta and his attorney.

The dance hall artiste who hails from Montego Bay, St James, and who’s given name is Leroy Russel has been in police custody since July 7, after police listed him as a person of interest and asked him to turn himself in.

Tommy Lee and his attorney, Ernest Smith, met with St James police yesterday and the meeting is to continue this morning. The attorney told a local radio station he expects the artiste to be freed today.