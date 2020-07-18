Tommy Lee Sparta ‘Rushed’ to Hospital

Attorney At Law Ernest Smith who’s representing Dancehall deejay Tommy Lee Sparta has revealed that his client was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, after experiencing a bout of vomiting while in the custody of the Police.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday.

Tommy Lee Sparta, real name Leroy Russell, is spending his second weekend behind bars at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay.

Attorney Smith said the artiste has not been charged and that he’s of the view that the Police are deliberately keeping the dancehall deejay detained without just cause.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been in custody since Tuesday, July 7.