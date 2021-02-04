Tommy Lee ‘Sparta’ Remanded into Custody

St James dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee ‘ Sparta’ was remanded into custody when he appeared before the high court division of the Gun Court, in downtown Kingston yesterday.

The entertainer whose real name is Leroy Russell, appeared before the court by Zoom, due the safety precautions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was remanded into custody until March 24, after appearing on charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports by the police are that, on December 24, 2020, the entertainer and a group of men were traveling in a Toyota Mark X, motor car along Holborn Road, in St Andrew, when the vehicle was intercepted by the police.

The vehicle was searched,and the entertainer was found in possession of a 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing 18 live rounds of ammunition.