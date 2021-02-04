Tommy Lee ‘Sparta’ Remanded into Custody

Tommy Lee Sparta arrested - Breaking News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

St James dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee ‘ Sparta’ was remanded into custody when he appeared before the high court division of the Gun Court, in downtown Kingston yesterday.

The entertainer whose real name is Leroy Russell, appeared before the court by Zoom, due the safety precautions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was remanded into custody until March 24, after appearing on charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports by the police are that, on December 24, 2020, the entertainer and a group of men were traveling in a Toyota Mark X, motor car along Holborn Road, in St Andrew, when the vehicle was intercepted by the police.

The vehicle was searched,and the entertainer was found in possession of a 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing 18 live rounds of ammunition.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....