Tommy Lee Sparta Remains Behind Bars; Lawyer Hopes For A Release Thursday

Dancehall Deejay Tommy Lee Sparta will have to wait until Thursday to find out if he’ll be released from the Freeport Police Station in St James.

The entertainer has been detained since July 7 under the current state of public emergency SOE in that parish.

Under the SOE, he can be held for 90 days without being charged.

Ernest “Ernie” Smith, the deejay’s attorney said he had filed an habeas corpus on behalf of his client.

A habeas corpus is a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention and request that the prisoner be brought to court to determine whether or not the detention is lawful.

The attorney-at-law said his client is “distraught” at the way he’s been treated by the lawmen.

Tommy Lee Sparta was asked to report to the Freeport Police Station to answer questions about the upsurge in violence in the Flanker community of St James.

He was given a deadline of midday on July 7.