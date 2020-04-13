Tommy Lee Sparta Releases Audio For ‘Make Me High’: Listen

In an unfamiliar showing of range and versality, dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta wows as he is wooed by ‘an angel’ in new single titled ‘Make Me High’.

The deejay whose real name is Leroy Russell Junior, released the audio to his new song produced by Boss Lady Musik on April 09, 2020. Fans will attest that these are not the typical lyrics or tone coming from the former Gaza Empire general. This is however a well put together product of affection portrayed by a range of literary devices.

“You’ve the smile of an angel, with a burning halo. Forever you’re faithful, your love is so graceful”, he sings.

Many would have been surprised to hear those words coming from the Under Vibes deejay given his history of creating art of a darker hue. This single provides a breath of fresh air to the dancehall industry as this type of presentation may not be obtained in the current landscape.

A love song from a dancehall artiste is not unique, but this is definitely an inimitable sound coming from the deejay. He serenades his female partner, giving credit to her natural assets and extolls her erogenous bedroom skills. He sets the scene for a celestial sexual encounter, the which can only be obtained from her hypnotizing frolics. From the fire burning inside, the Shallow Grave deejay is ready to commit to marriage, with a promise to stay even when times get hard.

Listen below to the official audio for Tommy Lee’s Make Me High.

Source: Dancehallmag