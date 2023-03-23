Tommy Lee, ‘Sparta’, Released from Prison

Dancehall entertainer, Tommy Lee’ was released from prison on Thursday morning, march 23, after serving two years on gun related charges.
Tommy lee, appeared in the corporate area gun court on gun related charges, on March 24, of 2021, and was sentenced to five years in prison
The entertainer’s whose real name is Leroy Russell, was sentenced to three years hard labour on charges of illegal possession of firearm, and two years on charges of illegal possession of ammunition
His sentencing ran concurrently, which means that he was to serve a prison term of three years
Tommy Lee, who was represented by attorney’s, Tom Tavares Finson, and Donahue Martin, was arrested and charged in December of 2020, when his vehicle was searched by police officers along a section of Holborn road, in New Kingston, and he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.