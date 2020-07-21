Tommy Lee Sparta Out Of Hospital, But Remains Behind Bars

As Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta remains behind bars his team, including his lawyer Ernest Smith, are not giving up on the artiste regaining his freedom.

Tommy Lee has faced six question-and-answer sessions with the police so far as investigations are ongoing into whether he is connected to a surge in crime and violence that has been plaguing the St James parish including his former home community of Flanker. Sparta was detained under the current state of public emergency (SOE) in that parish. Under the SOE, a person can be held for 90 days without being charged.

Sparta was rushed to hospital on July 16 because of a stomach condition. It was reported that he was feeling nauseous while in custody.

Smith confirmed the developments and told the Jamaica Observer in an interview on July 16 that the Blessings artiste was taken into medical care for examination and, subsequently, discharged.

“He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment and subsequently, discharged,” he said.

Today, July 20, his lawyer revealed that he has since recovered.

“He went to the hospital for observation because he was vomiting, but he was treated and discharged,” Smith said to the STAR.

Smith also revealed that he was heading back to Montego Bay today and remains committed to helping his client walk free and he’s also intent on bringing the multimillion lawsuit that he threatened against the State.

“You cannot send a call for a person to leave his safe haven and report to a section of the island that is under a state of emergency and then use that to detain the person. That is illegal,” Smith said.

His incarceration since July 7 is also causing woes at home. It was also previously reported that Donna-Hue Anglin, the mother of two sons for the dancehall musician, says she is fearful that the ongoing situation may cause some psychological damage to their two sons, ages 17 and 14.

“They are around their father every day so their question is, ‘Mommy, where is daddy going?’ Over the past months, him have his boys them just at home bonding with him, and they just took him like that,” said Anglin.

“Their father is their role model, them everything, them love him gone to bed. They are very close to him and are always around him so it is like they are just taking him away from them all the time,” she continued.

Source: Dancehallmag