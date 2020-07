Police in St James have named Tommy Lee Sparta as a Person f Interest.

The dance hall artiste whose birth name is Leroy Russell is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James by midday Tuesday, July 7.

Police did not say why they want to talk to Tommy Lee. The artiste, from Flanker in St James, was arrested last year and was released without any charge.