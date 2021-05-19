Tommy Lee Sparta Gets ORAL SEX in Prison

Tommy Lee Sparta Gets ORAL SEX in Prison
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Flankers, Montego Bay Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison after being found with an illegal firearm, is now singing about his sexual rendezvous while behind bars. His activities include receiving oral sex from his enemy’s baby mother.

Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell Jr, recently released a grimy track with notably violent lyrics, which is perhaps the reason that the song has not been uploaded on his official Vevo page. The song, entitled “All depends” was uploaded hours ago online to Crushroad’s YouTube.

The Blessings artiste deejays “Mi have yo baby mother a jail a clean mi cock dung” as he addresses one of his enemies whose name he did not identify.

After listening to the song, one fan commented that the song was “Brawling”, while another said “You have greatness in you sweetie i love your energy keep it up sweetie freedom is a must nuff love”.

Recently a sex tape surfaced of the gothic artiste having sex with a white female, He’s also rumoured to be in a group with at least 20 females and he has sex with each one of them from time to time.

Check out the picture below that was leaked of the Sparta leader in prison in recent times.

Ad by Valueimpression

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....