Tommy Lee Sparta Gets ORAL SEX in Prison

Flankers, Montego Bay Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison after being found with an illegal firearm, is now singing about his sexual rendezvous while behind bars. His activities include receiving oral sex from his enemy’s baby mother.

Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell Jr, recently released a grimy track with notably violent lyrics, which is perhaps the reason that the song has not been uploaded on his official Vevo page. The song, entitled “All depends” was uploaded hours ago online to Crushroad’s YouTube.

The Blessings artiste deejays “Mi have yo baby mother a jail a clean mi cock dung” as he addresses one of his enemies whose name he did not identify.

After listening to the song, one fan commented that the song was “Brawling”, while another said “You have greatness in you sweetie i love your energy keep it up sweetie freedom is a must nuff love”.

Recently a sex tape surfaced of the gothic artiste having sex with a white female, He’s also rumoured to be in a group with at least 20 females and he has sex with each one of them from time to time.

Check out the picture below that was leaked of the Sparta leader in prison in recent times.

