Tommy Lee Sparta Drops Movie-Styled ‘Rich Badness’ Music Video: Watch

Tommy Lee Sparta is known for releasing some very high quality and interesting music videos. His new visuals, released Friday, May 29, for Rich Badness are no different.

Watching the music video is like taking in an action movie. There are characters, a storyline, and even shootouts.

The video opens with what turns out to be a diamond exchange. The two parties and their armed entourage face each other during the exchange. The diamonds are handed over to the other party who inspects them and gives a nod of approval.

Things go south however as the two parties open fire and a shootout occurs.

One individual escapes with the diamonds and Tommy Lee Sparta can be seen emptying a rapid-fire gun into a man laying on the ground. In a subsequent scene, he can be seen emptying the clip, reloading, and emptying it again into the man on the ground. This is to show how pissed off he is at the situation. The artiste seems to have been shot in the shoulder and clutches his wound while he shoots.

The High Voltage Riddim kicks in at a new scene and the Uncle Demon’s distinct and versatile voice can be heard as he starts to deejay.

The story of the music video resumes as Tommy Lee Sparta talks about his Clarks shoes, girls, and jewelry. In the movie, he can be seen entering a house with another armed goon and a man who seems to be the don. They search the house and find a female occupant who is rendered unconscious and tied up.

Tommy Lee reaffirms his anger with the situation with the lyrics

“Yesterday mi nice, today mi nuh in the mood

Weh di choppa? Rapid man a shoot”

The female who later awakens is cut loose and can be seen opening the safe. The Spartan Soldier removes a wad of cash and the bag of diamonds that were stolen. He gives the female some of the diamonds and it is unclear if he newly wins her over or if she was undercover working for him in the first place.

In the song, the controversial dancehall deejay proclaims,

“Hey choppa badness, scamming money stop mek”

This is in contrast to the current trend in dancehall where many of the artistes are proclaiming to be scammers.

The new video is currently at the #7 trending spot on YouTube Jamaica and is worth checking out.

Source: Dancehallmag