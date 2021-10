Tommy Lee Sparta drops Collab with eldest son Skirdle Sparta

Incarcerated Dancehall Artiste Tommy Lee Sparta has shared the visuals for Dior Kicks, a collaboration with his son Dominick aka Skirdle Sparta. (See video below)

Dior Kicks is the first collaboration between the father and son and is released via Boss Lady Muzik Inc.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving 3 years for illegal firearm possession.