Tommy Lee Sparta Debuts New Single ‘Life of a Spartan’: Listen

Life of a Spartan is the newest release from the Spartan boss himself, Tommy Lee. The dancehall celeb dropped the official audio for the track on February 28, 2020. The song, as the lyrics say, is a Spartan cry and that is exactly how it resonates. The composition is a lax and sorrowful sounding tune featured on the Body Language Riddim, and demonstrates lighter tones in the deejay’s vocals.

In the track Life of a Spartan, Lee expresses a hard knock life consumed with the reoccurring deaths of his Spartan soldiers, singing “Fada please answer me cry, so much friend dead and gone left me side. The haters them wah speed up me time but just incase man nah leff me 9… from di other day a just bare candle light and it just bring tears in my eyes”.

While Tommy Lee Sparta is notoriously known for his grim and gothic lyrics, even dropping the murderous track Hard Ears just a few weeks ago, his grieving cry in Life of a Spartan is quite heartfelt, which only speaks to his crafty talent and influential authority. Nonetheless, the basis of the song comes full circle in depicting death waits for no man.

Life of Sparta is performing well so far, it has gained 116k view counts in 2 days with a long list of great fan feedback. Some of the fan reaction read:

“Only the real spartan fans them ago feel it for Tommy when him say “Life of a spartan soldier, The cry of a spartan soldier”

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> Tommy Lee keep doing your thing..your songs are the best….u are my numba one artist…like if u agree”

Life of a Spartan is a product of Naviigator Productions, so far there are several other deejays featured on the Body Language Riddim, i.e. Vybz Kartel with the title track Body Language, Jafrass, Destiny Sparta, Lisa Hyper, Gold Gad and Inpha Reblitive.

Check out the official audio below –

Source: Dancehallmag