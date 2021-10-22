Tommy Lee Sparta announces Double Album November 5th.

Tommy Lee Sparta has announced the release of a double disc album “Transition”, set for release in November.

The incarcerated deejay, who made the announcement via his official Instagram page, says “Releasing a double album with 26 new tracks on Friday November 5th”. He said the project was co-produced by the Blessings artiste

A number of features are on “Transition” including big names such has Stylo G, Skillibeng, Chronic Law, Jahvillani among others.

A release states that the album is slated to showcase two sides of the controversial artiste; his “more carefree, party-filled lifestyle, which he has accrued a massive fan base” and his “more gritty, raw depiction of a society that is seemingly falling apart at the seams.”

Both sides of the deejay will be represented on sides A and B of the album. Tommy Lee Sparta recently released a collab with his oldest son, Skirdle Sparta, called “Dior Kicks”. Check it out Below.

