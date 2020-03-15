Tommy Lee Killed at Bay Farm Road

Twenty-six-year-old Okeeno Rhoden, otherwise called “Tommy Lee”, of Bay Farm Road, in Kingston 11, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Saturday, March 14.

Reports by the Olympic Gardens police are that about 8:45 p.m., residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the police, Rhoden was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.