Tokyo Olympics Will Go Ahead in 2021, Say Organisers Despite COVID-19 Surge

Tokyo Olympic organisers say they will be ready to host the Olympic Games – despite the city declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus.

The Olympics Games are set to take place between July 23, and August 8, 2021.

Tokyo recorded 2,447 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the latest measures primarily target restaurants and bars, which will be asked to stop serving alcohol by 7 pm and close an hour later.

Costs for the Games have increased by $2.8bn (£2.1bn) because of measures needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And a recent poll by national broadcaster NHK showed that the majority of the Japanese general public oppose holding the Games in 2021, favouring a further delay or outright cancellation of the event.

The International Olympic Committee said: “The IOC has full confidence in the Japanese authorities and the measures they are taking.

